SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A case manager for Maury Correctional faces charges for having sex with an inmate.

Friday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yolanda Harrison.

Following her arrest, deputies said the 36-year-old confessed to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Harrison was assigned to the facility for six months and has resigned. Her next court appearance is June 16th.