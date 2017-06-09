Man accused of stabbing fiancee 70+ times to spend 36 years in prison

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man accused of stabbing his fiancee more than 70 times will spend at least 36 years in prison.

Thursday, Calvin Clay pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Back in 2014, Clay stabbed Caitlin Faulkenberry to death at her apartment off Firetower Road. He then left the apartment in Faulkenberry’s car and crashed into three other vehicles.

Following her death, Faulkenberry’s friends and family pushed to spread awareness about domestic violence, focusing on changing how restraining orders are issued.