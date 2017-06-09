Man accused of stabbing fiancee 70+ times to spend 36 years in prison

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man accused of stabbing his fiancee more than 70 times will spend at least 36 years in prison.

Thursday, Calvin Clay pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Back in 2014, Clay stabbed Caitlin Faulkenberry to death at her apartment off Firetower Road. He then left the apartment in Faulkenberry’s car and crashed into three other vehicles.

Following her death, Faulkenberry’s friends and family pushed to spread awareness about domestic violence, focusing on changing how restraining orders are issued.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s