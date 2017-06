KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s been a second arrest in a Kinston double homicide.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Xavier Edwards Thursday afternoon and charged him with Felony Obstruction of Justice. He’s in the Lenoir County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

His arrest follows the May 31st double homicide at the Mitchell Wooten housing complex in Kinston.