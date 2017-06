FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Fort Bragg soldier faces Peeping Tom charges.

Police said he secretly filmed two people having sex.

A search warrant said 29-year-old Jeffery Creech was arrested this week, charged with possession of the photographic image.

A woman first reported the incident to police after she realized she was filmed without her knowledge and that video was shared on Snapchat.