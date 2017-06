Related Coverage State Auditor accuses former Carteret County shelter director of embezzling money from shelter

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former Carteret County Animal Shelter director faces embezzlement charges.

This week, a grand jury indicted Candace Christopherson. The 42-year-old is accused of charging more than $67,000 on the shelter’s credit card.

Investigators also found more than $40,000 of the shelter’s money hadn’t been deposited.

Christopherson was the shelter director from September of 2005 to 2016. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.