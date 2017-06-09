First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane formation not expected this week

SUMMARY:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.  Click on the video for details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
