NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – During changes in weather, it’s normal for a bridge to move, expand and contract.

That’s why DOT officials are checking out the Bonner Bridge over the Oregon Inlet in the Outer Banks.

On Tuesday, they’re performing an annual checkup. Starting at 9 a.m. officials will conduct a routine mobile scan of the 2.7 mile bridge deck.

It will take about 30 minutes.

During that time, traffic will be stopped in both directions.