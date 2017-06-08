Redistricting session to begin, but will it be a short run?

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers are gaveling in a special session demanded by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to redraw General Assembly districts following a U.S. Supreme Court decision this week. But the formal meeting may not last very long.

Cooper signed a proclamation directing lawmakers convene Thursday afternoon to begin a session that runs simultaneously with the legislature’s current work session. Republican leaders consider the directive a stunt. There are also questions whether he had the legal authority to tell the lawmakers the “extra session” must end in no later than two weeks.

Cooper told reporters Wednesday that legislators need to act immediately and draw new boundaries because the nation’s highest court has upheld a lower court decision striking down nearly 30 House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.