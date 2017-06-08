NY fugitive arrested in New Bern attempted robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New York fugitive wanted on a parole violation for robbery has been arrested in New Bern for a reported attempted robbery.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Middle Street.

32-year-old Jerel Russell was charged with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Resist, Delay and Obstruct an Officer. He’s currently jailed and awaiting extradition to the state of New York.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.