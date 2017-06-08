NY fugitive arrested in New Bern attempted robbery

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New York fugitive wanted on a parole violation for robbery has been arrested in New Bern for a reported attempted robbery.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Middle Street.

32-year-old Jerel Russell was charged with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Resist, Delay and Obstruct an Officer. He’s currently jailed and awaiting extradition to the state of New York.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s