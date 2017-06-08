Lifehouse to headline on-base Camp Lejeune music festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A music festival is coming to Camp Lejeune.

Base*FEST, an on-base music festival, will launch at Camp Lejeune on July 4 with future festivals planned.

The festival lineup features headliner Lifehouse, along with Brett Young, Chord Overstreet, Muddy Magnolias, Temecula Road and DJ SpinDoc.

Base*FEST at Camp Lejeune will offer free admission for all attendees, with a purchase option for VIP experiences.

For more information on Base*FEST, to register for updates on this festival and upcoming announcements, please visit basefestmusicfestival.com.