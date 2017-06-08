Lifehouse to headline on-base Camp Lejeune music festival

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A music festival is coming to Camp Lejeune.

Base*FEST, an on-base music festival, will launch at Camp Lejeune on July 4 with future festivals planned.

The festival lineup features headliner Lifehouse, along with Brett Young, Chord Overstreet, Muddy Magnolias, Temecula Road and DJ SpinDoc.

Base*FEST at Camp Lejeune will offer free admission for all attendees, with a purchase option for VIP experiences.

For more information on Base*FEST, to register for updates on this festival and upcoming announcements, please visit basefestmusicfestival.com.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s