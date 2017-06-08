Imperial Tobacco site plans move forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, Greenville City Council voted to move forward with plans for the Imperial Tobacco site.

The adopted solution would allow for a mixed use facility to be built in the warehouse’s place.

Jordan Jones with the UNC School of Government said the plans would bring the city a mix of art, entertainment, job opportunities, and would ultimately economically benefit the city.

“When we talk about downtowns we talk about them as a community’s living room,” Jones said. “This is a community’s project and we have been very intentional about including the community in this project through public engagement.”

The plans require 5.1 million dollars of the city’s money.

In return, the city will gain additional parking spaces and increased business attraction.

Bianca Shoneman with Uptown Greenville said, “We need jobs downtown. We need jobs in the city, we need jobs, and that is why we have the office of economic development. We have a site that formally served as a real economic hub for our city and that provided plenty of jobs and plenty of culture through our tobacco history.”

Shoneman said this site is a gold mine of opportunity for the city.

Both Shoneman and jones said this multi-purpose project would include the construction of more versatile housing options.

Jones said, “We are thinking about building a parcel or a building for a low income housing tax credit project. The alternative we have been looking at is how we can integrate this affordable housing throughout the site. So we have come up with a structure to see somewhere between 7-10 percent of total residence within the site be dedicated as affordable.”