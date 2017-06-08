Greenville man charged with trying to strangle pregnant woman appears in court

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man charged with attempting to strangle a pregnant woman made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Tevin Spruill, 24, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, battery of an unborn child and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., several neighbors heard an altercation going on and called the police.

Neighbors confronted Spruill, police said, and chased him off the property prior to the arrival of officers.

Greenville police said the victim was known to the suspect.

Information regarding the victim’s address, any medical conditions or her relationship to the offender are being withheld in an effort to protect her identity.

Greenville police did say she has been referred to a victim advocate for further assistance.

