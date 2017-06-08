First Alert Tropical Update: The Tropics Continue to Remain Quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.  Click on the video for details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Thu
59° F
precip:
60%
10am
Thu
61° F
precip:
50%
11am
Thu
62° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
