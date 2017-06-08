First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day continues today

SUMMARY: A coastal low will track along our coast bringing heavy rain and strong winds, so a First Alert Weather Day continues today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers for inland communities. Coastal areas will see more showers with breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Lower humidity values and breezy northeasterly winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel cool and refreshing.

THIS AFTERNOON: Showers and gusty conditions for the coast. A chance of showers inland with temps around 70. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with lower humidity values, which will make it feel cooler.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear partially with lows in the mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s coastal. It will remain breezy with lower humidity, which should make it a comfortable sleeping night.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure moves out of the area Thursday night. High pressure will build in for Friday and the weekend bringing sunshine and warm temperatures.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

To follow us "on the go", check out these links:
