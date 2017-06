BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who went missing May 27.

Marvin Ricardo Guerra Contreras, who goes by the name of Ricardo, was last seen leaving his residence on 139 Sandlin Road in Beulaville.

Deputies said he was seen leaving his residence on a tan bicycle.

Contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 if you have any information.