JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the first full day in court for an Onslow County man charged with killing his fiancé in 2014.

The prosecution is arguing Timothy Noble killed 58-year-old Debra Holden.

Holden’s death was originally ruled a suicide, but deputies later turned it into a murder case.

Holden was found dead in her home on Dawson Cabin Road, and deputies arrested Noble at the home where she died.