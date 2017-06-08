Animal activists hope to bring change to Greenville with a 5 step plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening later today, a group passionate about animals is presenting a plan to better help cats and dogs in the city of Greenville.

Combinations of groups and animals rights activists are taking a stand later Thursday in front of city council with a 5 step plan to ensure the better treatment of animals.

It started a year ago when the idea was presented and now community members are taking action.

The plan’s 5 steps include, opening the animal holding facility to the public.

Provide an online database of the animals taken to the holding facility.

End the outdoor cat feeding and sterilization ban.

Develop a strategic plan for animal protective services.

Lastly, hold a public forum to educate about animal protective service.

Organizers say with these plans in place, animals have a better chance at being found by owners if placed in protective services or helping the homeless animals in Greenville find their forever home.

“Our community is very animal friendly,” said Linda Mazer, petition and movement organizer. “People get excited when they talk about their animals, it contributes to the quality of life for our community and this piece is the piece of the puzzle that needs to fit in better.”

Mazer hopes more people get on board with this plan especially since she said it won’t cost the city any money.

The meeting takes place Thursday at 6 in the town hall.