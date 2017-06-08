American announces basketball league opponents for 2017-18

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2017-18 campaign Thursday. With the addition of Wichita State as the league’s 12th member, each team will play seven of its 11 opponents twice, and its four remaining opponents once each – two at home and two away.

East Carolina’s conference schedule features a home-and-home series against UConn, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa. The Pirates will host Wichita State and UCF in their lone meetings of the season and travel to Cincinnati and Temple for road only matchups.

ECU returns three starters for the upcoming season: senior B.J. Tyson, junior Kentrell Barkley and sophomore Jeremy Sheppard. Barkley led the Pirates in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg) as a sophomore, while Sheppard was named to The American All-Rookie Team. Tyson returns as the 18th leading scorer in program history with more than 1,100 points despite missing seven games last season due to injury.

Times, dates and television information on the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference slate will be released at a later date in addition to ECU’s entire schedule.

2017-18 ECU American Athletic Conference Opponents

Home and Away: UConn, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa

Home Only: UCF, Wichita State

Away Only: Cincinnati, Temple

The American Athletic Conference also announced the women’s basketball pairings for the 2017-18 season Thursday. With the addition of Wichita State, all 12 league members will play a 16-game schedule this season. Each team will play five of its 11 opponents twice and six opponents each once – three home and three away.

The Pirates’ conference schedule features home-and-home series against Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, SMU and Tulsa. East Carolina will host UConn, Temple and Wichita State and will travel to UCF, USF and Tulane in their only regular season meetings.

ECU returns five players from last season’s squad including Alex Frazier and Dominique Claytor who each started in more than half of the Pirates’ conference games. Additionally, the Purple and Gold welcomes six newcomers for the upcoming campaign.

AmTimes, dates and broadcast information for the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference schedule will be released at a later date in addition to the complete ECU schedule.