3 arrested in Washington area break-ins

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies have arrested 3 men in connection with break-ins in the Yacht Club Cove and Country Club Estates subdivisions.

It happened during the weekend of May 20th, 2017, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Residents found that someone had entered their storage sheds and stolen multiple items, including fishing gear, wake boards, golf clubs, lawn and garden power tools and construction power tools.

Days later, investigators heard from a citizen who purchased some of the stolen items at the Poor Man’s Flea Market in Pitt County. Help from them and other witnesses identified 3 suspects and a vehicle believed to be used in the crimes.Once that citizen learned his purchase may

They located that in a secluded area near the Washington Yacht and Country Club Golf course on May 24th. Deputies kept surveillance on the vehicle and when daylight broke, area residents discovered more break-ins. Because of the discovery of the vehicle, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and plans to steal again, deputies said. maintained

Hours later, they made their first of 3 arrests in the case. They also discovered items stolen from the Rosedale subdivision of Washington back in April.

33-year-old Christopher George Mason was arrested and charged with 7 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering and 8 counts of

Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. 27-year-old David Aksel Bunch and 31-year-old Brandon Keith Manning of Washington have been charged with 9 counts each of Felony Breaking and Entering and 9 counts each of Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering. Mason was ordered held on a $40,000 secured bond, Bunch was ordered held on a $25,000 secured bond, and Manning was ordered held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Investigators said they’re holding several items believed to be stolen but at present have been unable to identify the owners; fishing equipment, wake boards, kites, lawn and garden power tools, construction power tools, automotive stereos and GPS systems, Play Station game systems, and camera equipment. If you are missing any of the items, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 to speak to an investigator.