State of N.C. offering reward in 2016 Onslow Co. double murder

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state of North Carolina is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 2016 murders of two brothers in Onslow County.

On May 18, 2016, the bodies of Deandre Patrick Gilbert, 19, and his brother Tyler Christian Gilbert, 16, were discovered on Hardy Graham Road in the Maple Hill area of Onslow County.

The brothers had been shot execution-style and their bodies had been left in a ditch on a dirt road.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Onslow County Crimestoppers at 910-938-3273, or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

