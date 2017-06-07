North Carolina governor presses lawmakers to redraw maps now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that nearly 30 House and Senate maps are illegal racial gerrymanders.

Cooper announced Wednesday he’s calling a special session — to begin Thursday and run simultaneously with the current General Assembly work session — to get new maps drawn. However, lawmakers are not obligated to draw maps as he requests.

Cooper told reporters it’s time new boundaries are drawn because the General Assembly has been operating under illegal lines since 2011.

The nation’s highest court this week upheld a lower court ruling throwing out 28 legislative districts. That lower court could decide special elections under new boundaries should be held this fall.