Grifton man charged with exploiting elder, embezzlement

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been charged with exploitation of an elder and embezzlement.

Department of Insurance criminal investigators say David Pickett, 59, of Grifton, deceived an elder adult to obtain funds, assets and property in the amount of $2,957.

Investigators allege Pickett knowingly embezzled, misapplied and converted Yvonne S. Parnell’s property for his own use.

Pickett was arrested on May 25 in Wayne County and placed under a $100,000 bond.

Pickett has 33 pending charges for similar elder exploitation from 2015.

Any persons with information or allegations involving Pickett, should contact NCDOI Criminal Investigators or local law enforcement.