Greenville & ECU police to expand partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, Greenville City Council voted to give ECU police larger jurisdiction to include all city limits.

The renewed partnership between the two agencies continues a decade’s long tradition.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said, “So there was a desire, and really a need from the ECU police department to expand their law enforcement jurisdiction ability.”

Holtzman said the growth of the university has caused the need for the change.

“As ECU’s footprint expands all throughout the city we’re seeing ECU police officers driving through the community, from building to building, from campus to campus, that they have,” said Holtzman.

Chief Holtzman said this expansion allows ECU police to serve the communities they are already a part of.

He said, “As they’re traveling from place to place to place these little islands, their going in and out of their jurisdiction constantly.”

Holtzman said ECU and Greenville police are trained similarly.

“ECU police officers are governed under the same laws as a GPD officer,” Holtzman said. “They have the same state training that we get, the same national accreditation standards that we have.”

ECU Deputy Chief Jason Sugg said this type of partnership is not uncommon.

Sugg said, “UNC-Greensboro and the city of Greensboro have had a city wide jurisdiction agreement in place for probably going on twenty years now.”

At the end of the day, Sugg said this expansion does not change the focus of the department.

“We’re not going to try to take over certain areas of the city or anything like that,” said Sugg. “That’s not what it’s designed to be. It’s designed to be so that if we are in the area, and are there and have resources there, that we can help out in the city. We’re good to do that.”

This agreement also lends four ECU officers to assist in Uptown during weekend evening hours.

It will take a vote by ECU’s board of trustees for these changes to go into full effect by this upcoming school year.