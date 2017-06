NORMAN, OK (WNCT) – Former ECu offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will replace Bob Stoops as head coach at Oklahoma according to several national reports Wednesday afternoon.

Stoops was reportedly set to meet with the team late Wednesday to share the news. He has told several outlets that he is not stepping down for health reasons.

Riley spent five years as the East Carolina offensive coordinator under Ruffin McNeill. Stoops hired Riley away from the Pirates in 2015.