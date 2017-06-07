First female Marine One pilot relieved of command at MCAS New River

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first ever female helicopter aircraft commander of Marine One, the helicopter the president flies on,  was relieved of her command at MCAS New River “due to a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to continue to lead,” according to release from the United States Marine Corps.

Lt. Col. Jennifer Grieves, who was serving as the commander of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 (HMH-464), was relieved of her command Wednesday by Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, commander of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

In a news release, Glavy said he based his decision on issues stemming from an off-duty incident that was not properly reported. The unreported incident was not related to squadron operations, according to the release.

Grieves served as one of only five Marine One pilots from May 2008 until August 2009.

Grieves, who assumed command of the squadron in May 2016 and has been replaced by Lt. Col Troy Callahan, formerly of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1), as commander of the squadron. G

Grieves will be reassigned within II Marine Expeditionary Force, according to the news release.

