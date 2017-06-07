First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and wind at the coast through Thursday

SUMMARY: A series of lows will ride along a front which has stalled just south of the area. Heavy rain and strong winds are likely at the coast, so a First Alert Weather Day continues today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with scattered coastal showers. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and maybe a spot storm. Rain could be heavy at times, especially at the coast, in the evening. Winds will pick up through the day, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, higher along the coast with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.  Highs will be held in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Rain and wind picks up tonight and could be heavy at times. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, higher along the coast with higher gusts. Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and mid 60s along the coast.

THURSDAY: Rain and wind will continue along the coast for the first part of the day until this coastal low moves away. A total of 1 to 2 inches is expected, along with some pretty gusty winds and highs surf along with Rip Current dangers. Temperatures will stay cool, in the mid 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure moves out of the area late Thursday, then high pressure builds in for the end of the week and the weekend, bringing with it sunshine and temperatures back in the 90s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway.

tropical

 

