Driver seriously injured after Duplin County collission

By Published: Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being pinned in a motor vehicle crash in Duplin County Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 11 and Dark Branch Road around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday

Sarecta, Kenansville and Albertson fire departments responded along with Duplin County EMS after a tractor unit without the trailer and passenger car collided with each other.

Duplin County Emergence Services said they had to displace the roof to remove the driver, who was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road was closed until 9:30 a.m.

