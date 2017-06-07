Craven County food mart owner gets jail time for embezzlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County store owner is getting jail time for felony tax charges.

Abrahim Abdo Ali, 50, of Kinston, pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court Monday to four counts of embezzlement of state property, four counts of embezzlement of county property, and three counts of attempting to evade or defeat tax.

The Department of Revenue said Ali, owner and operator of New Way Food Mart in Dover, embezzled, misapplied, and converted to his own use $23,403.33 in North Carolina and Craven County sales tax from June 1, 2011, through December 31, 2014.

They also said Ali failed to report all of the gross receipts from the business on his personal income tax returns that were filed with the North Carolina Department of Revenue for the tax years 2011, 2012, and 2013.

As a result of the underreported income, Ali the Department of Revenue said Ali owes North Carolina individual income tax totaling approximately $19,076.36.

Wake County Superior Court Judge James K. Roberson originally sentenced Ali to a 16-month minimum, 29-month maximum prison term.

However, the sentence was suspended, and as a condition of probation Ali was ordered to serve 90 days in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Ali was also placed on supervised probation for 60 months and ordered to pay restitution of $42,479.69, perform 100 hours of community service work, and pay an $8,000.00 fine.

The charges against Ali resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.