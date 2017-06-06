Severe weather destroys barn, downs trees, brings flooding to parts of the area

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a clearer picture of the damage left by Monday night’s severe weather in Pitt County.

On Whitehurst Station Road a barn partially collapsed and numerous trees were downed closing roads in the surrounding areas for several hours. Crews are still working to clear the debris. Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area for their own safety until everything is cleared.

9 On Your Side spoke with Chief Thomas Lilley of the Bethel Fire Department who commented, “At this time, we’re still in the search mode to make sure what we got. We do have a possible tornado that has hit down on the right side of the road. No one hurt at this time.”

Crews will continue to respond to damage reports in the area Tuesday morning.

A store was demolished and three homes are also damaged.

Throughout the night, we’ve been getting lots of pictures from viewers across the east.

A picture from viewer Theresa Latham showed a funnel cloud as it formed near an open field in Bethel Monday.

Video of a funnel cloud in Martin County as it was spinning in the sky was shared by 9 On Your Side viewer Tammi Williams. That happened in the area of Staton Mill Road in Robersonville.

And in Rocky Mount, multiple areas dealt with flooding along Sunset Avenue and Old Carriage Road. It’s an area that typically floods during severe weather.

Rocky Mount police continue to monitor the area along with about ten other roads.

