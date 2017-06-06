Post 39 cruises to victory at home

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Post 39 baseball protected their home field as they defeated Farmville 151, 23-1 on Tuesday evening. The “39-ers” used seven runs in the first followed 12 in the second to cruise to victory.

Reese Farmer (South Central) led the way at the plate for Post 39 as he went 3-5 with three RBI. Ty’Shawn Barrett (J.H. Rose) also drove in five runs for Post 39 in the win.

High school teammates Clay Wilson (Ayden-Grifton) and Dakota DeLisis (Ayden-Grifton) combine to throw a two-hitter helping to shutdown previously unbeaten Post 151. Jordon Berry drove in the lone run for Farmville in the sixth inning.

