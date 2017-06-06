Pamlico Co. Drug Unit, other agencies round up 7 on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Several people are charged, accused of distributing narcotics in Pamlico County and throughout eastern North Carolina.

The operation was conducted by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit, along with Investigators from The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and The Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

A traffic stop on May 31st led to the arrest of 30-year-old William Scott Smith and 30-year-old Robin Carter Smith of Mesic. During the stop, investigators made a search of the vehicle that turned up 19 bindles (individually packaged bags) of heroin weighing approximately 2.5 grams, 29 suboxone strips and $489.00 in Us Currency. Both were charged with PWIMSD Sch. I, PWISD Sch. III, Maintaining a vehicle/ possession of drug paraphernalia/ Misdemeanor child abuse. They were placed under $15,000 secured bonds.

Meanwhile, that same day, a search warrant executed at a Stonewall home led to the arrest of 62-year-old Edward Cowell and Melissa Henries. Investigators said the search warrant was the result of the sheriff’s office receiving numerous complaints of drug activity from community members as well as several controlled purchases of pills and cocaine at the residence. Henries was charged with PWISD Sch. II (Cocaine) and placed under a $30,000 bond. Cowell was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released on a written promise to appear in court.

On May 28th, an apparent drug overdose at a Reelsboro home led to a woman’s arrest. 22-year-old Kiersteen Renee’ Popperwill, already out on parole, was arrested and charged with Possession of Sch. I (Heroin). She was given no bond as a result of the parole violation. The victim in the overdose was administered Narcan and transported to Carolina East Medical Center for evaluation.

Most recently, on June 2nd, a traffic stop in Reelsboro led to the arrests of 18-year-old Rayna Elizabeth Novash and Basir Demonte’ Humphrey. Their arrests followed information that Humphrey would be traveling from New Bern to Reelsboro with a quantity of heroin. A search of the vehicle turned up 9 grams of heroin and $473.00 in US currency. Novash was charged with Conspire to Traffic Heroin and given a $5,000.00 secured bond. Humphrey was charged with Trafficking Heroin and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

