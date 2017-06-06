North Carolina Highway Patrol part of enforcement program

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is participating in an enforcement program aimed at commercial motor vehicles across North America.

A news release says the patrol is participating in an International Road Check enforcement program, combining efforts with approximately 10,000 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance certified inspectors from local, state and federal organizations.

Operations began Tuesday and continue until Thursday night.

The operation is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world, as states from Canada to Mexico will be out in full force. The patrol says the primary goal of the operation is to ensure commercial motor vehicles are in safe compliance by conducting North American Standard Level I inspections.

Checkpoints are scheduled to take place at area weigh stations and other locations across North Carolina.