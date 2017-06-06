No tax increase in approved Onslow County FY 2017-2018 budget

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Good news for Onslow County taxpayers: there will not be an increase in your taxes next year.

Onslow County commissioners adopted the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget Monday night.

The county’s property tax rate will stay the same at 67.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The board voted unanimously to approve the $215.6 million dollar budget, which includes additional funds for public safety, including 8 new deputies and 8 EMTs.

Education spending also grew by nearly three percent, bringing the total funding cost to $2.5 million.

“We looked at the actual needs of the community which are public safety, mental health and no tax increase,” Chairman Jack Bright said. “We were able to, with the revenue source that we had this year, give our employees a 2.7% increase in pay.”

18 volunteer fire departments also received a 2.2% increase in funding for the year.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s