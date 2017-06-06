No tax increase in approved Onslow County FY 2017-2018 budget

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Good news for Onslow County taxpayers: there will not be an increase in your taxes next year.

Onslow County commissioners adopted the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget Monday night.

The county’s property tax rate will stay the same at 67.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The board voted unanimously to approve the $215.6 million dollar budget, which includes additional funds for public safety, including 8 new deputies and 8 EMTs.

Education spending also grew by nearly three percent, bringing the total funding cost to $2.5 million.

“We looked at the actual needs of the community which are public safety, mental health and no tax increase,” Chairman Jack Bright said. “We were able to, with the revenue source that we had this year, give our employees a 2.7% increase in pay.”

18 volunteer fire departments also received a 2.2% increase in funding for the year.