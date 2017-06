NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Schedule Set

Super Regionals start Friday, June 9th and go until Monday, June 12th.

Corvallis Super Regional (Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt)

Friday, June 9: Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, June 10: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State | 9 p.m. | ESPN

*Sunday, June 11: Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

Long Beach Super Regional (Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton)

Friday, June 9: Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, June 10: CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

*Sunday, June 11: Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton | 3 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Tallahassee Super Regional (Florida State vs. Sam Houston State)

Saturday, June 10: Florida State vs. Sam Houston State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, June 11: Sam Houston State vs. Florida State | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

*Monday, June 12: Florida State vs. Sam Houston State | TBD | TBD

Baton Rouge Super Regional (LSU vs. Mississippi State)

Saturday, June 10: LSU vs. Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, June 11: Mississippi State vs. LSU | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

*Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Mississippi State | TBD | TBD

College Station Super Regional (Texas A&M vs. Davidson)

Friday, June 9: Texas A&M vs. Davison | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, June 10: Davidson vs. Texas A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

*Sunday, June 11: Texas A&M vs. Davidson | 6 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

Louisville Super Regional (Louisville vs. Kentucky)

Friday, June 9: Louisville vs. Kentucky | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, June 10: Kentucky vs. Louisville | 12 p.m. | ESPN

*Sunday, June 11: Louisville vs. Kentucky | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Fort Worth Super Regional (TCU vs. Missouri State)

Saturday, June 10: TCU vs. Missouri State | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

Sunday, June 11: Missouri State vs. TCU | 6 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

*Monday, June 12: TCU vs. Missouri State | TBD | TBD

Gainesville Super Regional (Florida vs. Wake Forest)

Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. Wake Forest | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Florida | 3 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

*Monday, June 12: Florida vs. Wake Forest | TBD | TBD

*If necessary