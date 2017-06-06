Man pleads guilty to molesting girls, gets 33 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A New Hanover County man was sentenced to at least 33 years in prison for molesting two young girls.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports (http://bit.ly/2szhrv0 ) 28-year-old Marcus Jamal Dent pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges, including three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 33 to 51.25 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Lance Oehrlein says Dent molested the daughters of his live-in girlfriend. He says the girlfriend was looking through Dent’s phone when she found videos of Dent molesting her 9-year-old daughter.

Oehrlein says Dent was arrested in March 2016 after confessing to police. In June 2016 additional charges were filed against him.

___

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com