Local non-profit to open a transitional home for struggling female veterans

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new non-profit in the East is planning to turn an eyesore in Washington into a resource to help female veterans recovering from substance abuse.

The Pamlico Rose Institute for Sustainable Communities (PRISC) closed on a vacant home along 3rd St. in Washington on June 1st. The group’s mission is to aid in historic preservation, while also serving veterans.

Rob Sands with PRISC said they hope to have the home remodeled and ready to go by the end of 2018.

“This re-integration home was designed in part to be the final landing place for female vets before they integrate into the community,” Sands said.

He said oftentimes female veterans are forgotten about when they get home. He said their rates of PTSD and substance abuse is just as high, if not higher, than male veterans.

“A lot of the female vets who have PTSD have gone through military sexual trauma or sexual assault during their terms,” he said.

The house will serve as a home for female veterans who qualify and have completed rehab for their substance abuse. Sands said one of their main missions is keeping a strong sense of community around the veterans as they get back on their feet.

“Separating them from that community doesn’t help their recovery,” he said. “In fact it probably facilitates further abuse and further PTSD.”

Beside the home is a vacant lot that can’t have a permanent structure on it because of past flooding. Sands said he hopes to turn that into a community garden for the women living in the home to maintain.

PRISC is a non-profit, and is looking for people to help with their time and money.