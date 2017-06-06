Lenoir Co. Cooperative Extension awarded $1.4M rebuild

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In Lenoir County, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension is getting a new building after suffering damage from Hurricane Matthew.

The office received news it will get more than $1.4 million dollars in grant money. The grant comes from the Golden Leaf Foundation’s Disaster Recovery and Relief.

The money will be used to tear down the existing building on North Queen Street and rebuild in the same location.

The new building will be waterproof to help prevent future flooding.

