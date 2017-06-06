‘Hogs & Hops’ – Voting opens for name of new Pitt Co. beer, BBQ trail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now is your chance to vote for the official name of the new Pitt County Beer & BBQ Trail.

The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau is developing the beer and barbecue tourism campaign over the summer with plans to launch it in early September.

The options include:

Pitt County Beer & BBQ Trail

Pitt County Brew & ‘Cue Trail

Pitt County ‘Cue & Brew Trail

Pitt County Hogs & Hops Trail

Pitt County Pigs & Pints Trail

Pitt County Pits & Pints Trail

Or you can suggest your own name. You can vote here.

The campaign will consist of a passport program, which participants will be able to pick up at the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors Center, or download from visitgreenvillenc.com, and follow the trail map across the county to experience local breweries and barbecue joints and get their passport stamped at each location.

Once their passport is stamped by all participating trail businesses, people can bring it back or mail it to the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors Center to redeem their trail prizes. Because not everyone will choose to complete both the beer and barbecue portions of the trail, there will be three trail promotional items offered for completion of the trail: one for completing the brewery stops, one for completing the barbecue stops, and one for completing both the beer and barbecue stops.

This trail campaign is designed to promote Greenville-Pitt County and attract visitors interested in craft beer and barbecue.