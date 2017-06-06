‘Hogs & Hops’ – Voting opens for name of new Pitt Co. beer, BBQ trail

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now is your chance to vote for the official name of the new Pitt County Beer & BBQ Trail.

The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau is developing the beer and barbecue tourism campaign over the summer with plans to launch it in early September.

The options include:

  • Pitt County Beer & BBQ Trail
  • Pitt County Brew & ‘Cue Trail
  • Pitt County ‘Cue & Brew Trail
  • Pitt County Hogs & Hops Trail
  • Pitt County Pigs & Pints Trail
  • Pitt County Pits & Pints Trail

Or you can suggest your own name. You can vote here.

The campaign will consist of a passport program, which participants will be able to pick up at the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors Center, or download from visitgreenvillenc.com, and follow the trail map across the county to experience local breweries and barbecue joints and get their passport stamped at each location.

Once their passport is stamped by all participating trail businesses, people can bring it back or mail it to the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors Center to redeem their trail prizes. Because not everyone will choose to complete both the beer and barbecue portions of the trail, there will be three trail promotional items offered for completion of the trail: one for completing the brewery stops, one for completing the barbecue stops, and one for completing both the beer and barbecue stops.

This trail campaign is designed to promote Greenville-Pitt County and attract visitors interested in craft beer and barbecue.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s