Help Stop Summer Hunger

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina along with partner WNCT and Honorary Chair Ken Watling have kicked off the annual Stop Summer Hunger campaign.

The event runs from June 1st through July 31st and was created to help families in need, whose children rely heavily on school lunch and breakfast programs sometimes as their primary meals but during the summer months have fewer options.

Click here to read the WNCT 9 On Your Side story about the kick off of this important community event.

To learn how you can donate or help the children most in need visit the food banks website.