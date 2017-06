GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a girl who went missing Friday has been charged in her disappearance.

Larry Ramirez, of Grifton, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resisting a public officer, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Destiny Cook, 15, went missing Friday afternoon and was found hiding in a residence the same night.

Ramirez’s court date is set for July 12.