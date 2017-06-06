Godwin named to USA Baseball 14U National Team Development Program

DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina Head Coach Cliff Godwin has been named to the 2017 14U National Team Development Program (NTDP) staff according to a release by USA Baseball Tuesday afternoon.

Godwin, who has been a part of nine NCAA Regional and two College World Series appearances coaching at the Division I level, just completed his third year at ECU. During his three years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to a pair of NCAA Regional berths, a Super Regional appearance, an American Athletic Conference Tournament title and a 110-73-1 (.601) overall record. Three players have earned All-America honors, five were named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team, six took home all-conference honors (five first-teamers), seven were selected as American Player-of-the-Week, while three were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

The Snow Hill, N.C. native joins a staff consisting of Former USA Baseball 15U National Team assistant coach Jason Maxwell (field coordinator) and Air Force Academy Head Coach Mike Kazlausky. Both Godwin and Kazlausky will server as managers for the NTDP’s Stars and Stripes Teams.

The National Team Development Program offers athletes with an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for a future national team experience. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field education seminars and intra-squad Stars vs. Stripes games to assist in the development of the athletes as both a player and a person.



This year, the 14U NTDP also offers players the opportunity to compete for a roster spot on the 2017 15U National Team. Forty athletes will be invited to participate in the NTDP and 18 will then be selected to the 2017 15U National Team Trials roster.



The 14U NTDP will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, from July 24-29, and the 15U National Team Trials will begin July 30.

Godwin will lead the Stars team in 2017, and David Houseton, Covenant Day School’s (Matthews, N.C.) head coach, joins the staff as an assistant coach. Justin Bishop, an assistant coach at Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.) will be the team’s pitching coach.

Kazlausky will lead the program’s Stripes team during the week. Scott Grove, the head coach of The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.), will serve as his assistant coach and Harvard-Westlake School (Los Angeles, Calif.) Head Coach, Jared Halpert, will lead the team’s pitching staff.

Catching 101 founder, James “Xan” Barksdale, will join Concordia University Assistant Coach Steve Butler and Hoover High School (Hoover, Ala.) Head Coach, Adam Moseley, as catching, hitting and pitching coordinators for Maxwell, respectively.

Players are identified and selected for the 14U National Team Development Program based on their participation and performance at USA Baseball sanctioned events including the USA Baseball National Team Championships in Arizona and Florida and the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS).

Recommendations from professional scouts, USA Baseball scouts and collegiate, high school and youth coaches at USA Baseball events also play a role in the selection process for the National Team Development Program.