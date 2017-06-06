First Alert Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet

SUMMARY:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.  Click on the video for details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
61° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
60° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
60° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
59° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
59° F
precip:
20%
