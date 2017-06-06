First Alert Forecast: Rain hangs around most of the week

SUMMARY: Few showers and thunderstorms will stick around through mid-week, mainly coastal but cooler weather comes in behind a front mid-week with sunny skies to end the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, it’s damp with maybe a spot shower. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 60s inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun with a few afternoon and evening showers and embedded thunderstorms, mainly south and coastal. One or two of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated quick spin-up tornado. Highs will stay seasonable, in the lower to mid 80s with winds staying light for the most part, west at 5 to 15 mph. If you’re headed to the beaches, mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or storms possible.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a spot shower but otherwise quiet with some areas of patchy fog and warm and muggy temps in the 60s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall just to our south Tuesday. Several waves of low pressure will ride along it, bringing the chance for rain through Thursday. High pressure settles back in for Friday and the weekend.

