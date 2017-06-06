Fire destroys abandoned double-wide in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple crews responded to a fire that destroyed an abandoned double-wide mobile home in Newport Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Chatham Street near Howard Farm Road around 9:15 a.m.

The house was 50 to 60 percent engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Newport Fire Department.

About five different fire departments battled the fire, and the Newport Fire Department said it took a while to put out some of the hot sports.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

The home is a total loss, and the cause is currently unknown.

The Carteret County fire marshal is investigating.