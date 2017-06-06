Counties in East included in elections probe of Russian hacking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — State officials are investigating reports that someone tried to compromise electronic election records in 21 North Carolina counties, including a some in eastern North Carolina.

“The agency’s cyber partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and post-election audits by the state and county boards of elections are among the many ways North Carolina protects election data and ensures accurate results,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, in a news release.

The software is produced by VR Systems.

A leaked NSA report detailing a Russian cyber attack against American voting software in August referenced VR Systems several times, according to an account in The Intercept.

The software is used as an electronic poll book in 21 of the state’s 100 counties to help check in voters on Election Day, she said.

“The software is not used during early voting and does not play any role in ballot marking or vote tabulation,” Strach said.

The counties being investigated include (eastern North Carolina counties highlighted in bold):

Ashe

Cabarrus

Cleveland

Craven

Cumberland

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Gaston

Gates

Granville

Halifax

Hyde

Johnson

Mecklenburg

Nash

Rowan

Sampson

Vance

Warren

Wilson