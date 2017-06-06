Constitutional amendment on hunting and fishing resurfaces

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina senators say putting the right to hunt and fish within the state Constitution would help promote natural resources and outdoor industries while preserving the activities for generations to come.

The GOP senators held a news conference Tuesday to promote new legislation that if approved would result in a statewide referendum in November 2018.

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County says there’s no attack against hunting and fishing today but he’s worried about the recent decline in hunting, particularly for waterfowl. Urban encroachment is also an issue.

A similar constitutional amendment cleared the Senate last year but didn’t get voted on in the House.

This year’s legislation is supported by several hunting groups whose representatives visited the Legislative Building on Tuesday.