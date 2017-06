GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The six suspects involved in an assault on St. Patrick’s Day in 2016 are expected in court Tuesday.

Police say Patrick Myrick was attacked by the group on ECU’s campus after he allegedly struck a female outside Club 519 in uptown.

The incident sparked controversy in the city, prompting a forum on race since Myrick is black and his accused attackers are white.

An ECU police officer who responded to the incident was also dismissed for violating department policies.