PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Library has been temporarily closed after the air conditioner in the main part of the library stopped working.

The library will be closed until the air conditioner can be fixed, which the library said might not be until Friday.

The library is serving patrons by phone and redirecting faxes to Carol’s Variety and Piggly Wiggly.

WiFi is still available in the parking lot.