Summer programs begin at NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)–Educational programs designed to keep kids engaged in science during the summer months kicked off at Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium today.

The programs are designed to keep kids learning by giving them an up-close look at the sciences of our natural environment.

The new program, Kids’ Night Out, will be held most Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. this the summer. Parents can drop their children off at the Aquarium for a fun filled night with live animal interactions, a pizza dinner and snacks, a mini behind-the-scenes tour, and other activities.

“As they take some time off from school in the summer, it’s a way to keep them actively engaged and learning about science in the natural world,” Wayne Justice, special activities coordinator, said. “It also, for the parents, gives them the benefit of a night out on the town without having to take the kids.”

Registration is required and spaces are limited. Ages 4-13. $40 for nonmembers; $36 for members. Duration: 4 hours.

Available Dates: June : 7, 14, 21, 28; July : 5, 19; August : 16, 23, 30

The program will be reptile focused.

Aquarium ABC’s is another program being offered for ages 2-5 held Tuesday mornings. Preschoolers love learning about aquatic species and wildlife with live animal encounters, crafts to take home and storytelling. Ages 2-5. Parents are required to stay with their child. $10 for nonmembers; $9 for members. Registration required. To register: Click Here and scroll to the bottom of the page. Parents are required to stay with their child.