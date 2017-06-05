Special Presentation: At Home With Burk Uzzle

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a special 9 On Your Side presentation, “BURK.”

Generally comfortable behind the lens, world-renowned photographer Burk Uzzle sits down in front of our camera to tell his story in his own words at his home studio in Wilson. Uzzle just wrapped up his cutting-edge exhibit “Perceptions and Recognitions” at the Greenville Museum of Art. Hear how he hopes it will serve as a model for other museums to follow suit and help break misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding the black community.

In our exclusive interview, Burk speaks on a range of issues important to him. They include politics, racism, his world travels as well as his life’s work capturing some of our nation’s most impactful historical events. They range from the Civil Rights Movement, the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and the First Woodstock. All events that are currently being compiled into a full-length feature film due out in the near future. It will basically tell nearly the last century in photography.

But, hear how it was Burk’s desire to use his camera to tell the stories of people living here in Eastern North Carolina that was the motivating factor that brought him back home.